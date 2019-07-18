ITA introduces government compliance programme

MUSCAT: The Information Technology Authority (ITA), represented by the Governance and Compliance Division, organised on Wednesday, an awareness workshop on the Government Compliance Programme at its headquarters in Knowledge Oasis.

The workshop aimed at introducing the programme and its activities to IT managers, internal audit managers and information security specialists in various government entities.

Rasha bint Saud al Abdali, Acting Director, Compliance Department at ITA, began with an overview about the governance and compliance Division in the ITA as the division responsible for issuing policies, standards, frameworks and guidelines related to information technology, as well as developing the government compliance programme.

Mohammed bin Salim al Araimi, Compliance Specialist at ITA, introduced the government compliance programme, and said the programme aims to insure that government entities comply with the circulars and policies issued by ITA in the field of information technology and its various areas through self-assessment and field audit activities. It also aims at supporting the eTransformation in the government entities, as well as regulating the information IT sector through the development of policies, frameworks and legislation governing this sector in the Sultanate.”

“There are a number of activities that fall under the government commitment programme, including self-assessment and awareness workshops, as well as field audits,” he added.

Rasha al Abdali also spoke about the self-assessment phase, in which government entities evaluate themselves to measure their compliance with the policies and standards issued by the Information Technology Authority (ITA) to enable government entities to improve and develop their IT works with the requirements of IT policies in the Sultanate. It also prepares government entities for the field audit phase.”

Mohammed al Araimi spoke about the field audit phase, which follows the self-assessment phase.

At the end of the workshop, Rasha al Abdali presented the government compliance programme guide, which aims at determining the scope of work, identifying roles and responsibilities, and the audit activities of the compliance programme in the different government entities and outlining the reporting mechanism as well as introducing Audit mechanisms for the regular reports.