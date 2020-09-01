Israel reopens key border crossing with Gaza following truce

TEL AVIV/ GAZA CITY: Israel reopened its only border crossing for goods deliveries to the Gaza Strip on Tuesday, after reaching a ceasefire agreement with the Palestinian Hamas movement.

“Following efforts to calm the situation, and as a result of security consultations, a decision was taken to resume the routine activity of the Kerem Shalom Crossing, including the entry of fuel products, Israel’s chief liaison office with the Palestinians, COGAT, said in a statement.

In addition, the fishing zone in the Gaza Strip was expanded to 15 nautical miles (around 28 km) after Israel closed it two weeks ago in response to attacks from Gaza. Hamas announced the ceasefire with Israel on Monday after negotiations mediated by Qatar.

The office of Yehya al Sinwar, the head of Hamas in the Gaza Strip, said the ceasefire was contingent upon the start of multiple projects in the Strip to improve the lives of residents and minimise problems caused by the coronavirus. COGAT said if Hamas “will fail to meet its obligations, Israel will act accordingly.” After a lull since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, Palestinian fighters last month stepped up cross-border attacks from Gaza, including setting ablaze agricultural fields in southern Israel with incendiary balloons. Those attacks prompted Israel to retaliate against Hamas targets and impose restrictions on the territory. Israel has enforced a blockade on the Gaza Strip since 2007, joined later by Egypt, with both citing security reasons.

On Monday, Hamas said they had reached a Qatari-mediated deal with Israel to end more than three weeks of cross-border attacks.

A Hamas source said there had been “a total halt” to balloon and other attacks against Israel, in agreement with other factions in the coastal strip, home to some two million people.

Sources close to Hamas had said it also wanted other measures to ease living conditions in the territory, including the extension of an industrial zone in the east and an increase in the number of Israeli work permits issued to Gazans once anti-coronavirus restrictions have been lifted.

But disagreements over implementation have fuelled repeated flare-ups with the group, which has controlled Gaza since 2007. — DPA/AFP

