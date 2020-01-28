ISM student earns ‘best bowler’ honour in Qatar T20

A 13-year-old Indian girl who played for Oman in the women’s T20 triangular cricket tournament organised by the Qatar Cricket Association, brought home the ‘Best Bowler’ recognition to the pride of the Sultanate.

Oman, hosts Qatar and Kuwait competed for honours in the January 15 to 21 tournament. The final was played between Oman and Kuwait and Kuwait won the cup while Oman finished runners-up.

Bhakti Shetty, a class 8 student of Indian School Muscat (ISM) had 8 wickets to her credit in the T20 Triangular Tournament in which Oman played 5 matches. She played 4 matches against Kuwait and Qatar.

“I felt elevated and I’m proud to have represented the country where I’ve been living since birth,” an excited Bhakty told Oman Daily Observer.

Vaishali Jesrani led the team which had beaten winners Kuwait in their league round match.

“This recognition is a huge responsibility and I’m bound to challenge myself,” she said while preparing for the new challenge against German women’s team which plays matches against Oman women’s team from February 3 to 8.

For Bhakti, daughter of Kishan Shetty and Sushma Shetty, cricket has always been a passion and she found her edge in bowling.

“I found myself better off at bowling and I owe all this achievements for my foster mother country, Oman, to my parents and my brother Dhanush Shetty”, she added.

Indian School Muscat has three more other students in the Oman team. They include Nikita Jagdeesh of class 7, Ananya Shetty of class 9, and Yashika Verma of class 9.

