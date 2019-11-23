ISG celebrates 29th Founder’s Day

MUSCAT, NOV 23 – Indian School Al Ghubra celebrated the 29th Founder’s Day on Thursday, with Dr Ahmed bin Mohammed al Hinai, Minister’s Adviser for International Education Relations, as the chief guest. The guest of honour was Munu Mahawar, Ambassador of India to the Sultanate of Oman. The founder, Dr P Mohamed Ali, and his wife, Razia, also graced the occasion. Dignitaries such as Siddiqa Abdul Majeed al Lawatiya, Director, International Schools Office, Ministry of Education; Ahmed Rayees, President, SMC; Sunil Kattakath, Convener, SMC; C M Najeeb, Vice-Chairman, Board of Directors, Indian Schools in Oman; members of the BoD Indian Schools in Oman; and members of the School Management Committee were among the guests present.

Principal Papri Ghosh, who welcomed the gathering, said that next year when Oman will celebrate its the 50th National Day, ISG will mark its 30th Founder’s Day. This is possible only due to the benevolence of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos. The annual report of the school showcased the many awards and accolades received by the students during the academic year 2018-2019. In his address, the chief guest greeted the students on the occasion of Children’s Day, which is celebrated in India on November 14 every year. He lauded the efforts and achievements of ISG in the field of education and said Indian schools are well equipped to prepare the students to face the challenges of the ever-changing world.

Dr P Mohamed Ali emphasised that students should develop an attitude of gratitude. He said ISG has become a standard bearer in education and thanked the school management committee and the principal and the staff for their hard work and dedication. He also conveyed his Children’s Day greetings to the students. SMC President Ahmed Rayees in his speech paid rich tributes to G D C Rao, who has retired after three decades of sterling service. At the prize distribution ceremony, toppers in the CBSE Board Examinations and in other disciplines were felicitated. Members of staff who have completed long years of service were also felicitated. The ceremony ended with a cultural show.

