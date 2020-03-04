ISCPG’s photo exhibition zooms in on Oman’s splendour

Muscat, March 4 – Indian Social Club — Photography Group (ISCPG) is hosting a photo exhibition of five Indian Photographers at the Indian embassy premises in Muscat. ‘Indo-Oman Glimpses’ zoom in on Oman’s natural vistas, culture and beauty. The photo exhibition was inaugurated by the Indian Ambassador to Oman, Munu Mahawar on February 29. The Indian Ambassador thanked the ISCPG Convener Libin Prabhakaran and lauded the efforts of all ISCPG Members in bringing an exhibition of this magnitude to fruition. The exhibition features 71 photos to mark the 71st Republic Day of India. The exhibition is open viewing at the Indian Embassy Premises between 4 and 9 pm on all days till March 7.

