ISC Women, Majees, Jotun, TR Engg post wins

MUSCAT: Payal Kanojia and Priyanka Mendonca powered Indian Social Club (ISC) Women to a thumping 8-wicket victory against Muscat Women in a Women’s League T20 clash at Oman Cricket’s grassy ground 1 in Amerat.

Payal picked up three wickets for only two runs while Mamta Thakur bagged 3 for 19 as Muscat Women

was dismissed for a paltry 86 in the 19th over. Only Amanda D’Costa batted with some authority, scoring 17 off 20.

ISC Women had no trouble chasing down the small target, racing to 90 for 2 in 16.3 overs.

Priyanka led the way with a superb 46 not out while Suhani Dadwal remained unbeaten at 18.

Brief scores (Women’s League T20): Muscat Women 86 all out in 18.3 overs (Amanda D’Costa 17 – 2×4. Payal Konojia 3-02, Mamta Thakur 3-19) lost to ISC Women 90 for 2 in 16.3 overs (Priyanka Mendonca 46 not out – 3×4, Suhani Dadwal 18 not out – 1×4) by 8 wickets.

Rashid, Mohsin shine

Muhammed Rashed and Mohsin Raza steered Maniz Azad International to a 7-wicket win over Majees in an E Division game of Oman Cricket League at Muscat Municipality ground 4 in Amerat.

Opting to bat first, Majees were bundled out for 137 in 19.2 overs, Sudheer Venkata (38) and Arjun Rajesh (32) being their main scorers. Rashed claimed 4 for 17 while Irtaza Ahmed and Mohsin Raza took two wickets each.

Mohsin excelled with the bat too, scoring superb 75 while Ahmed Mujtaba contributed solid 52.

Brief scores (E Division): Majees 137 all out in 19.2 overs (Sudheer Venkata 38 – 5×4, Arjun Rajesh 32 – 2×4. Muhammad Rashid 4-17, Irtaza Ahmed 2-24, Mohsin Raza 2-21) lost to Maniz Azad International 141 for 3 in 16 overs (Mohsin Raza 75 – 12×4, 2×6, Ahmed Mujtaba 52 – 4×4, 2×6) by 7 wickets.

BRIEF SCORES

F Division: MSE CT 137 all out in 19.1 overs (Shifan Mohammad 62 – 9×4, 1×6, Nithin Marathan 4-6, Ainash Sharma 3-25) lost to Jotun 140 for 4 in 17.5 overs (Sajith Pillai 53 – 5×4, 1×6, Vishal Sharma 2-24) by 6 wickets

F Division: TR Engineering 111 all out in 16.4 overs (Haris Alam 35 – 4×4, Sukhwinder Singh 4-11, Washial Ahmed 2-27, Martin Yesupal 2-27) won against Sketch International 61 all out in 14.3 overs (Ali Asger 17 – 3×4, Haris Alam 3-10, Shareef al Balushi 3-8, Salman Khan 2-13) by 50 runs

G Division: Aster Hospital 169 for 9 in 20 overs (Shafique 71 – 9×4, 4×6, Junaid Yousuf 31 – 6×4, Bilal Suleian 3-34, Haris Afzal 3-16, Arsalan 2-26) drew with Aflag Group CT 169 for 8 in 20 overs (Hassan Mohamed 42 – 5×4, Arnold Lewis 27 – 3×4, Usan Tufail 3-42, Adi Raja Biju 3-17)

H Division: Landmark Group 152 for 7 in 20 overs (Aman Yogish 51 – 1×4, Mohamed Farzan 28 – 4×4, Arun Virayan 2-26, Rajeesh Ravi 2-31) lost to Chandi Chowk XI 155 for 2 in 18.1 overs (Faisal Babu 46 – 6×4, Rajeesh Ravi 42 – 5×4, Datrshana Aravind 1-15) by 8 wickets.

