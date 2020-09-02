Is Oman the Middle East’s Leading Cultural Destination for 2020? Your vote will decide

MUSCAT: Oman is currently in the running of becoming the Middle East’s Leading Cultural Destination of 2020 and it’s down to how much support it will get through votes from travel professionals and consumers for the prestigious World Travel Awards (WTA).

Also known as the Oscars of Travel, WTA has been recognized as one of the most prestigious comprehensive programs in the global travel industry.

Oman winning the award can become a driving force to help boost the tourism and travel industry, now considered one of the major assets of the Sultanate, deeply affected by the pandemic once travel is back.

In the Middle East, Oman is competing against Abu Dhabi, Jordan and Qatar— three key destinations that have been prominent contenders for the award.

Oman has also been nominated for the Middle East’s Leading Destination 2020 competing against 11 other countries across the region.

What are the chances of the Royal Opera House Muscat besting UAE’s Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque or Qatar’s The Museum of Islamic Art as Middle East’s Leading Cultural Tourist Attraction? It’s also down to the last vote.

For the category, Abu Dhabi’s Louvre Museum, and UAE’s Qasr al Watan are also in the running for the award.

Port Sultan Qaboos, Muscat has also been nominated to become the Middle East’s Leading Cruise Port for 2020 vying against Qatar’s Doha Port, Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah Islamic Port, Bahrain’s Khalifa Bin Salman Port, Dubai’s Mina Rashid, and Jordan’s Port of Aqaba.

Voting for the awards across different regions has been extended on September 24, 2020.

Oman received 32 nominations in total including in the Airline category for Oman Air.

The WTA Grand Final Gala Ceremony was hosted by Oman Airports in 2019 in Muscat with a red carpet event held at the “Royal Opera House Muscat with hundreds of representatives of leading airlines, hotels, and tourism companies in attendance — making it one of the largest ever events of its kind to be hosted in Oman.”

As per WTA regulation, “Votes are cast by both travel professionals and consumers, with the nominee gaining the most votes in a category named as the winner.”

To vote and make this happen for Oman, visit and register at https://www.worldtravelawards. com/vote