Iraq’s hosting of Arabian Gulf Cup to be decided on Feb 9

Muscat, Feb 1 –

The Arab Gulf Cup Football Federation (AGCFF) will discuss and announce on coming February 9 on the outcome of the inspection team’s visit to Basra city in Iraq for the possibility of hosting the forthcoming edition of the Arabian Gulf Cup.

The championship is scheduled to be held during the end of this year. The inspection team’s visit to Basra city took place during January 25-28 to inspect the preparations of the Iraq Football Federation to host the 25th edition of the Gulf Cup. Iraq showed their full capability to host the prestigious event since the last edition but the security element was always behind the shifting of the tournament to another country.

Dr Jassim bin Mohammed al Shukaili, second vice-president of AGCFF, will preside over the evaluation proposals meeting of 25th Gulf Cup on February 8 to discuss the details of the technical report which was prepared by the inspection team on the evaluation of Basra city to organise the forthcoming edition of the Gulf Cup.

The committee will raise during the meeting the proper recommendations to the executive committee of the board which will have another scheduled meeting on February 8 to review and approve the suitable recommendation. The meeting will be chaired by the Chairman of Committee, Shaikh Ali bin Khalifa bin Ahmed al Khalifa in presence of all the members.

In the last edition (24th) of the Gulf Cup in Qatar, Bahrain won the title for the first time in history as they had edged Saudi Arabia 1-0 in the final with a goal scored by Mohammed Saad al Rumaihi.

Gulf Clubs Championship

On the other hand, the Oman Football Association (OFA) board members, Shaikh Hamed bin Hamdan al Maamari will take part in the Football Organising Committee of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf on Tuesday through virtual communication platform. The meeting will be presided over by the chairman of the Bahrain Football Association (BFA) and the Chairman of the Committee, HE Shaikh Ali bin Khalifa bin Ahmed al Khalifa in presence of all the gulf countries representatives.

The agenda of the meeting will feature discussion on the 2021 plan and the main activities and events to be organised. Also, another important topic is the commencement of the Gulf Clubs Championship which is scheduled to begin in July. The meeting will review the other proposals and recommendations by the members.

Adil Al Balushi