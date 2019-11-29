Iraq outplay UAE to seal semifinal spot

Doha, Nov 29 – Iraq secured the first slot in the semifinals of the 24th Arabian Gulf Cup as they outplayed UAE 2-0 in the Group A second round match at the Khalifa International Stadium on Friday. Iraq’s victory helped them to pocket three points and take their tally to six points and seal their berth in the next round. Alaa Abbas put Iraq team ahead as he netted the opening goal in the sixth minute while his team-mate Alaa Abdul Zahraa struck the second goal in the 36th minute.

Iraq began the match with an aggressive mindset and were on the offensive straightaway with the strikers pursuing the opening goal. Iraq’s Alaa Abbas led his team as he scored the first goal after receiving a golden pass from Ali Adnan and continued with a strong shot to the net in the sixth minute.

Ali Mabkhout and his team-mates made some attempts for the UAE and increase their presence in the forward zone to register the equaliser. Iraq defence comprised Ali Fayez and Ali Adnan broke their attempts.

Iraq’s Alaa Abdulzahraa netted the second goal in a header after a wonderful cross from Ali Adnan in the 36th minute. Iraq players managed to end first half in 2-0.

UAE coach Van Marwijk started the second half with a focus to pressure in the box of the opponent. Iraq’s coach Katanec introduced my first substitution as the first goal owner Alaa Abbas replaced Muhannad Ali in the 62th minute while coach Marwijk decided to bring in Ahmed Khalil as a replacement for Ali Saleh five minutes later.

Iraq kept their defensive play tight cramming the UAE forwards and the new substituter Ahmed Khalil who was distributing in the box.

Iraq’s fans keep on cheering the team throughout the match and especially during any attempts to the goal side. As per the organiser, the total number of the spectators reached 17,437.

The referee Alexandre Boucaut from Belgium implemented the VAR system for the first time in the tournament as he imposed a penalty for Iraq in the 82nd minute. UAE goalkeeper Mohammed al Shamsi saved the penalty shot by Ali Adnan in the 83rd minute.

The fourth official referee added seven minutes as additional to the second half. Coach Sercko Katanec’s boys controlled their lead in the match and completed their assignment successfully through collecting the full mark from two matches. Iraq’s player Alaa AbdulZahra was the man

of the match.

