Iranian delegation visits College of Education

An official delegation from the Ministry of Education of Iran, headed by Mayzam Najat Khan, visited the Early Childhood Education Department of the College of Education at SQU on Wednesday.

The aim of the visit was to learn about the department’s activities in the areas of teaching, research and community service. By way of interacting with the faculty members led by Dr Laila Zaher al Salmi, Head of the Department of Early Childhood Education, the Iranian delegation familiarised themselves with the educational outputs and research projects of the department in addition to the practical experience of the department in qualifying early childhood educators in Oman.

The Department of Early Childhood Education at SQU has obtained academic accreditation from the US National Association for the Education of Young Children (NAEYC).

The programme included a workshop on the activities of the Child Care Centre, which is part of the Early Childhood Education Department, a tour to the Centre in addition to discussing ways of cooperation between the two sides in areas of mutual interest.

