Iran shifts further away from nuclear deal with advanced centrifuges

TEHRAN: Iranian President Hassan Rowhani on Tuesday announced the next phase of his country’s gradual withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear deal, by reviving an underground uranium facility.

This fourth phase will see Iran start injecting uranium gas into 1,044 centrifuges at the Fordow nuclear plant from Wednesday, Rowhani was quoted by state broadcaster IRIB as saying.

Under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), as the landmark deal between Tehran and world powers is formally known, the Fordow tunnel facility was meant to be used solely for scientific research projects, and its centrifuges had previously spun without gas injection.

Rowhani stressed that the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the global watchdog tasked with monitoring implementation of the deal, had been informed of the decision, which he says is reversible at any time.

“If the other side implements the nuclear agreement fully and comprehensively, we will also do the same in turn,” he said, adding that Iran wants nothing more than to sell its oil and have access to the international banking system. Rowhani vowed to remain resolute but said that Iran was always open to talks.

The European Union, which plays a key role in upholding the nuclear deal, expressed concern at Tuesday’s announcement.

“We urge Iran to reverse all activities that are inconsistent with its commitments under the JCPOA and to refrain from any further measures that would undermine the preservation … of the nuclear deal,” said EU foreign policy spokeswoman Maja Kocijancic.

She noted, however, that it was for the IAEA to determine whether Iran was indeed in breach of the accord.

The Vienna-based IAEA is expected to issue a new quarterly update on Iran next week at the latest.

The JCPOA has been in jeopardy since May 2018, when the United States withdrew from the deal and revived sanctions on Tehran that had originally been lifted under

its terms. — dpa

