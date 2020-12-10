Iran-Afghan railway network opens

HERAT: An Iranian goods train carrying tonnes of agricultural products chugged into a western Afghan province on Thursday as the two countries marked the opening of their first shared railway network.

The train route so far links the Iranian city of Khaf with the Afghan town of Rozanak about 150 kilometres away, but is scheduled to be expanded to reach Herat, Afghanistan’s third largest city.

Crowds of Afghans gathered at Rozanak station for the arrival of the first blue painted train.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, addressing the ceremony via video link, welcomed the move as an “important step for economic revival and development in both the countries”.

The project was a gateway to Europe for Afghanistan, said Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.

“I see the prosperity of Iran and Afghanistan in this railway,” he said, also speaking via video link from Tehran.

“The development, security and stability of Afghanistan (contributes to) development, security and stability in Iran and the entire region.” Residents of Rozanak welcomed the new link. — AFP

