Local 

Invitation to Berlin agriculture conference

Oman Observer

MUSCAT: Dr Hamad bin Said al Aufi, Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries, received a written message from Julia Klockner, Federal Minister of Food, Agriculture and Consumer Protection of Germany, inviting him to participate in Berlin Agriculture Ministers’ Conference, due to be held on January 18 within the framework of the Global Forum for Food and Agriculture (GFFA).
The message was handed over to Dr al Aufi by Thomas Schneider, German Ambassador to the Sultanate. — ONA

You May Also Like

Incubation meet to tackle innovation, research

Oman Observer Comments Off on Incubation meet to tackle innovation, research

Coast Guard holds awareness programme

Oman Observer Comments Off on Coast Guard holds awareness programme

Renaissance Inter-School Sailing Championship begins today

Oman Observer Comments Off on Renaissance Inter-School Sailing Championship begins today