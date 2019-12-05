Invitation to Berlin agriculture conference

MUSCAT: Dr Hamad bin Said al Aufi, Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries, received a written message from Julia Klockner, Federal Minister of Food, Agriculture and Consumer Protection of Germany, inviting him to participate in Berlin Agriculture Ministers’ Conference, due to be held on January 18 within the framework of the Global Forum for Food and Agriculture (GFFA).

The message was handed over to Dr al Aufi by Thomas Schneider, German Ambassador to the Sultanate. — ONA

