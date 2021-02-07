Investment promotion under-secretary participates in Oman–Netherlands virtual meet

Muscat: The Sultanate and the Netherlands held a virtual meeting titled “Invest in Oman” with the participation of more than 30 companies from both sides operating in the sectors of food industries, farming, cattle rearing, greenhouses, dairy products, animal feed and associated logistics.

Aseela Salim al Samsamiya, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion for Investment Promotion, said that the ministry supports such meetings, reflecting the attention that Oman accords to investment and investors. She said she looks forward to the convening of similar meetings to promote bilateral cooperation.

Dr Shaikh Abdullah Salim Hamad, the Sultanate’s Ambassador to the Kingdom of the Netherlands, said that the virtual meeting was aimed to display new investment opportunities in Oman, notably in the sectors of food industries, farming and logistics. It also sought to establish direct contacts between the authorities concerned on both sides.

Laetitia van Asch, Ambassador of the Netherlands to the Sultanate, said that the Sultanate proved to be a country enjoying stability and capable, despite the current crisis, of stepping up efforts to develop the economy and commerce. She called upon Netherlands firms to cement ties with their Omani counterparts and urged the Omani side to benefit from the expertise of Netherlands firms.