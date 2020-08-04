Interpol warns of ‘alarming’ cyber crime rate during pandemic

Global police body Interpol warned Monday of an “alarming” rate of cyber crime during the coronavirus pandemic, with criminals taking advantage of people working from home to target major institutions.

An assessment by the Lyon-based organisation found a “significant target shift” by criminals from individuals and small businesses to major corporations, governments, and critical infrastructure.

“Cyber criminals are developing and boosting their attacks at an alarming pace, exploiting the fear and uncertainty caused by the unstable social and economic situation created by Covid-19,” said Interpol Secretary General Juergen Stock.

“The increased online dependency for people around the world is also creating new opportunities, with many businesses and individuals not ensuring their cyber defences are up to date,” he added.

The report said cyber criminals were sending Covid-19 themed phishing emails — which seek to obtain confidential data from users — often impersonating government and health authorities.

Cybercriminals are increasingly using disruptive malware against critical infrastructure and healthcare institutions, it added.

The agency warned the trend was set to continue and a “further increase in cyber crime is highly likely in the near future”.

“Vulnerabilities related to working from home and the potential for increased financial benefit will see cyber criminals continue to ramp up their activities and develop more advanced and sophisticated” methods, it said.

Once a Covid-19 vaccine becomes available, Interpol said, “it is highly probable that there will be another spike in phishing related to these medical products as well as network intrusion and cyber attacks to steal data”. AFP