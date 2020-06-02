International travel is still some time away: India 

India’s Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that international travel is still some time away.

Taking to social media platform Twitter on June 1, Puri had said ‘several factors’ need to be addressed before international operations resume.

One factor, the Minister had pointed out was that domestic operations need to scale up to 50-60 percent of their usual schedule. This is crucial as domestic flights are needed to feed passengers in airports situated in bigger cities, from where most of the international flights take off.

“Within India, most international flights operate from the metros where travelers arrive from neighboring cities & states. Our metro cities were under various degrees of lockdown which are beginning to be lifted. Some of them are still allowing only limited flights to operate,” Puri said.

Also, as the minister pointed out, many international destinations are not allowing incoming passenger traffic, except for their own citizens or diplomats.