International schools in Oman can open from November

Muscat: There are various types of bilingual schools, including community schools with international curricula, in the Sultanate and they are currently following the online education system, said a senior Ministry of Education official on Thursday.

Speaking at the press conference of the Supreme Committtee, the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Education said added that schools can start direct education from November 1, following the government guidelines.

“The daily school hours will be between 3 hours in low-density schools and five hours in high-density schools. School buses will operate at 50% capacity, 16 students per class in low-density schools, 50% in medium-density schools, and one-third of total students in high-density schools,” said the Education Minister.

Students in grades 1 to 4 need not to wear masks, according to the World Health Organization, said the minister.

There will be an intensive educational campaign on the measures that must be taken in schools by all groups.

One of the important rules is that a person should not go to work or anywhere if he has severe respiratory symptoms, and this applies to students and teachers as well, said Saif al Abri of Ministry of Health.

There is a protocol related to the closing of a school if a case is detected, which has been approved by the Higher Committee, he added.