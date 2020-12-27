International flights to resume from Tuesday: SC

Muscat: The Supreme Committee on Sunday has decided to lift the ban on international flight movements from 12 am on Tuesday, December 29.

The committee also decided to reopen the land and seaports as well.

After studying the recent developments, the committee has decided to make it compulsory to get a PCR test done before flying to Oman from other countries

The Supreme Committee has suspended the exemption from health isolation for those arriving on short visits to the Sultanate of less than seven days.

The following measures are applicable at all border points of the Sultanate, and the travelers must follow certain procedures.

Download and register on the Tarassud application before coming to the Sultanate.

PCR negative test upon arrival to the Sultanate, provided that the examination was conducted not exceeding 72 hours prior to arrival.

It is mandatory to have health insurance covering the costs of treating Covid 19, with the exception of Omanis, citizens of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, and holders of free treatment card.

Conducting a polymerase test for Covid 19 upon arrival from abroad to the Sultanate’s airports.

Electronic tracking bracelet at all border crossings and a commitment to quarantine for a period of seven days. The tracking bracelet is removed after its completion, provided that no symptoms of the disease appear during that period, with re-examination on the eighth day.

Not counting the health isolation period for those coming from travel working in the public and private sectors in the Sultanate as paid sick leave.

The flight ban was imposed to stop the spread of a new covid-19 strain found in London and other parts of the world.

The committee urged citizens and residents not to travel unless absolutely necessary.

The committee urged everyone to strictly follow precautionary measures and health guidelines.