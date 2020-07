Muscat: International driving license can be obtained at Oman Automobile Association (OAA) daily from Sunday to Thursday between 8 am and 3 pm.

OAA can be reached for details during official working hours at 24510249 or 71058768 (WhatsApp).

Documents to be presented for obtaining a license includes the Omani driver’s license copy, resident card copy, and 2 photos with blue or white background.