Interior minister receives secretary general of Arab interior ministers council

Oman Observer

Muscat: Sayyid Hamoud bin Faisal al Busaidi, Minister of Interior received in his office on Thursday Dr Mohammed Ali Koman, Secretary General of the Council of Arab Interior Ministers who is currently visiting the Sultanate.

The two sides reviewed the issues of concern to the Arab joint security work. The visit of the Secretary General of the Council of Arab Interior Ministers to the Sultanate comes within the framework of his consultative tour to several Arab countries in preparation to hold the 37th session of the Council of Arab Interior Ministers.

The meeting was attended by Eng Khalid bin Hilal al Busaidi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior. –ONA

 

