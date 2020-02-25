Interior Minister receives GCC Secretary General

Muscat: Sayyid Hamoud bin Faisal al Busaidi, Minister of Interior, received in his office on Tuesday, Dr Nayef Falah Mubarak al Hajraf, GCC Secretary General.

Sayyid Hamoud congratulated the Secretary General on assuming duties of his new tenure, wishing him success. He commended the constructive contributions undertaken by the GCC Secretariat General and the efforts made in this regard. He also reviewed several issues related to aspects of common concern.

The GCC Secretary General expressed his appreciation over the Sultanate’s role in enhancing security and stability in the region and its support for the joint GCC action. He also expressed his wishes of further welfare, progress and prosperity for the Sultanate and its people under the wise leadership and sound guidance of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik.

The meeting was attended by Eng. Khalid bin Hilal al-Busaidi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior and the delegation accompanying the guest.

