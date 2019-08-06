Main 

Intercity passengers must carry ID document: Mwasalat

Muscat: With the long Eid holidays around the corner, the national public transport operator, Mwasalat, has urged all passengers to carry their resident card or passport.

The maximum hold luggage a passenger allowed to carry is 23kg and the maximum hand luggage a passenger is expected to carry is 7kg.

Passengers are also supposed to dress approximately (below the knee).

The company said it reserves the right to refuse travel based on inappropriate clothing.

It added tickets are valid for one year within one of the issue.

 

