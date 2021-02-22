Inter crush AC Milan 3-0 to pull clear on top

MILAN: Inter Milan coach Antonio Conte hailed a game “played to perfection” as Lautaro Martinez scored a double, with Romelu Lukaku also on target in a 3-0 win over city rivals AC Milan to extend their lead at the top of Serie A on Sunday.

Inter opened up a four-point lead over their second-placed opponents Milan as Conte’s side target a first league title since their unprecedented treble under Jose Mourinho in 2010.

“Credit to the lads, they put in an extraordinary performance, carried out to perfection,” said Conte, bidding to end his former club Juventus’s quest for a 10th consecutive league title.

In third, Roma were held to a goalless draw at 15th-placed Benevento, giving Juventus, who are 11 points off top spot, the chance to move third against rock bottom Crotone on Monday.

Roma are five points adrift of Milan with both teams going head-to-head in Rome next weekend.

Behind, in a match for fourth place, Napoli crashed 4-2 at Atalanta with Nigerian forward Victor Osimhen stretched off and hospitalised overnight after losing consciousness following a knock to his head. — AFP