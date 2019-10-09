Integration of tourism in GCC needed: Maitha

The GCC states should integrate the tourism products, including destinations they offer, through various initiatives that are launched at both regional and international platforms.

This observation was made by Maitha bint Saif al Mahrouqiyah, Under-Secretary, Ministry of Tourism, while speaking at a preparatory meeting of the GCC Tourism Ministers held in Muscat on Wednesday.

Maitha said, “This meeting comes as a continuation of the efforts exerted to upgrade the tourism sector in the GCC countries and to follow up what was approved at the third meeting of the ministers at the Secretariat-General of the GCC in Riyadh in 2016.” She said that the meeting assumes importance as it provides opportunity to enhance cooperation in tourism and accelerate the development of the sector by increasing its contribution to the GDP of the Gulf States.

Dr Abdullatif bin Rashid al Zayani, Secretary-General of GCC, said that tourism as a sustainable industry is one of the most important sectors that support the national economy of various countries.

“We in the Secretariat appreciate the role of GCC governments for their keenness to develop the tourism sector and encourage inter-regional tourism. The preparatory meeting will make recommendations for presentation and adoption of its decisions at the fourth meeting of the GCC tourism ministers.

“The plans include a promoting event and an annual exhibition of crafts and establishing a Gulf Association on Crafts and Traditional Industries.”

Related