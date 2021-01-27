Business Oman 

Integrated car trading city planned in Suhar

Oman Observer

MUSCAT: The Public Establishment for Industrial Estates (Madayn) has unveiled plans for the establishment of an integrated city specialised in car trading, car spare parts, accessories and services to be established in Suhar Industrial City.
Dubbed ‘Motcar’, the city will serve as a regional centre for the import and re-export of cars, machinery and related services to and from various countries with a focus on the Middle East and North Africa region.
The announcement came during the unveiling of Madayn’s 2040 Vision strategy on Tuesday.

You May Also Like

BoE to charge banks for additional Brexit costs

Oman Observer Comments Off on BoE to charge banks for additional Brexit costs

Zambia to rearrange China loans to meet IMF conditions

Oman Observer Comments Off on Zambia to rearrange China loans to meet IMF conditions

Drive safe through the drizzle in Dhofar

Oman Observer Comments Off on Drive safe through the drizzle in Dhofar