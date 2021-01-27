Integrated car trading city planned in Suhar

MUSCAT: The Public Establishment for Industrial Estates (Madayn) has unveiled plans for the establishment of an integrated city specialised in car trading, car spare parts, accessories and services to be established in Suhar Industrial City.

Dubbed ‘Motcar’, the city will serve as a regional centre for the import and re-export of cars, machinery and related services to and from various countries with a focus on the Middle East and North Africa region.

The announcement came during the unveiling of Madayn’s 2040 Vision strategy on Tuesday.

