Insurance sector Omanisation posts 79 per cent in 2020

The Capital Market Authority (CMA) is pressing ahead with its strategy to train and qualify national cadres for jobs and career advancements in the insurance sector.

To this end, it organised a training programme titled, ‘Excellence in Customer Service of Insurance Companies’, in collaboration with Bahrain Institute of Banking and Financial Studies (BIBF) within the series of the programmes for the year 2021 related to the Tamkeen initiative.

The Tamkeen programme aims to empower the national cadres working in the insurance sector through qualitative Omanisation policy to enhance the presence of the national cadres in the operational, medium and senior roles. The programme was organised through My Class portal.

Omanisation climbed to 79 per cent in 2020, with nationals holding 51.7 per cent of senior positions, 72.4 per cent of technical and medium positions, and 85.7 per cent of operational roles.

The Excellence in Customer Service programme provided participants with the skills required for active communication and quality insurance services to attain customer satisfaction with the participation of a number of employees from the medium management and operational roles in insurance companies who work in customer service sections, complaints, call centres and claims departments in insurance companies.

The programme covered the basics of customer service such as active communication with the customers for excellent service in addition to customers’ patterns and behaviours and ways of dealing with customers and the role of customer service in enhancing the insurance products.