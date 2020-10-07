Insurance mandatory for visitors and citizens

People who come to Oman must have health insurance for coronavirus treatment as well take PCR test, according to officials.

The arriving passengers must download the Ministry of Health’s mobile application ‘Tarassud+’ and complete the registration upon arrival to make their documentation easier and faster. They have to pay RO 25 for the test must stay in quarantine for 14 days.

“Those residents who arrive in the Sultanate should primarily have two things,” a source from the emigration department has told the Observer. “The first one is a health insurance policy that covers the COVID-19 treatment for one month as well as a PCR test done at the special counter set at all the gateways,” he said quoting the recently issued ‘Coronavirus Travel Guide’.

“Children below the age of 15, and cabin crew members are exempted from the COVID-19 test and arrangements,” he said.

According to sources at the Capital Market Authority (CMA), the pandemic is covered under the health insurance.

As far as the Omani citizens who are travelling abroad, a valid health insurance that covers all medical expenses including COVID-19 for at least one month is mandatory.

“As per the CMA instructions, the ceiling, age and prevalence of pre-existing medical conditions should be taken into consideration before issuing a travel insurance policy,” representative of a leading insurance company said.

Various travel agencies along with airlines are offering these services in association with insurance companies.

The Oman Air package covers expenses related to medical treatment or quarantine due to the coronavirus since October 1 when scheduled flights began to fly.

“We are offering 30 days medical protection against COVID-19 at a cost of RO 5 which covers all medical expenses associated with the pandemic,” a travel agency official said.

“All arriving residents should submit a declaration form to confirm that they do not have COVID-19 or its symptoms. Their temperature will be checked as soon as they enter the terminal building. Access will be granted if their temperature is below 38c and who doesn’t meet these criteria will be sent to isolation.”

KABEER YOUSUF

