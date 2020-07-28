Instil positivity in kids

Coronavirus has thrown our tiny tots into a state of fear as they do not have the maturity to understand what the situation is except seeing the anxiety in the faces of their parents. There is no way to ease the stress as they miss school education, meeting friends and relatives, and outdoor games.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen in the future or what’s coming,” was what my friend told me the other day referring to his six-year-old who hides behind him when she sees others. The reason he says, “She suspects all are coronavirus carriers and fears she might contact and become sick.”

No doubt, the toddler is among millions under the same scare and anxiety that the world is feeling right now.

They too feel the same stress and pressure, in a different way. In other words, the situation, in which kids are compelled to cocoon themselves in their own spaces, can take a toll on mental health.

At the same time, parents are confused on how to handle their tiny tots during this unprecedented time of crisis. Even as the situation is alarming, parents can still reassure children by using their knowledge to familiarise the children with stories from history when the world survived epidemics or calamities in the past.

When you narrate, don’t talk over them, but match the tales and the language with their age and stage. Your anxiety should not be expressive in your words. Parents are not voicing or expressing their anxiety-related thoughts or fears.

No doubt, parents can bring in more positivity and keep their wards happy all the time, no matter what restrictions are put into their lives. I say it because their little ones are spending more time with their parents unlike before the pandemic.

This can keep the parents in an open line of conversation with the kids. If they’re asking questions, you too have time to give proper answers. The warmth of their bond will maintain the positivity even during this time of crisis.

As parents we need to stay strong and positive, and pray we’re all going to get through this.