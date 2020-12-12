Inspired by Omani women, jewellery and handicrafts

As a young child, art was my passion and it is what I found my calling to me. Although being an artist in our community was always seen as a hobby and not a profession, I knew from the very start that art was what I wanted to do with my life.”

Sanaa bint Naseeb Aman Al Haib, a mother of four, is currently a full-time artist with her own studio.

After school, she followed through with her plan and studied Fine Art in college under the famed Iraqi artist and calligrapher Professor Dr Iyad Al Husseini and

went on to complete her bachelors at the Scientific College of Design and has been a member of Omani Society of Fine Arts (OSFA), youth studio and scientific club since 1999.

“My inspiration and passion for art are deeply rooted in my heritage. As I delved deeper into understanding art, I found love for things around me, especially the women around me and our homeland and the aesthetics of Arabic calligraphy,” she said.

“Through my art, I hope to take its viewers through a colourful journey showcasing the beautify of the Sultanate, its women, its jewellery and the intricacies of the Islamic letters,” she added.

Sanaa hosted her first exhibition in conjunction with the Sultanate’s celebrations of the 47th National Day at the reception ceremony of the Sultanate’s Embassy in the Belgian capital Brussels 2017 and the Omani Cultural Heritage Day exhibition at the European Parliament in the same year.

In 2018, she presented at the Color Workshop Arne Art Gallery along with a group of European artists to represent women on the International Women’s Day on March 8, 2018, in Brussels where she displayed her work representing Omani handicrafts and traditional Omani women.

In 2020, amidst the pandemic, Sanaa participated and showcased at the Women’s Day Exhibition, Mother’s Day 2020 and a virtual exhibition that displayed the works of Omani artists. Sanaa is currently preparing her artwork for an exhibition in Belgium where she will present her works inspired by Omani women, jewellery and handicrafts.

“Stepping into the art industry was not easy, whether it’s online or in person. From the experience I gained here, Europe and other parts of the world, although many enjoy art and want to support artists, many don’t buy their work because art even today is an expensive commodity in the market.”

“In Oman, although artists have over the years gained support from many, there is still a lack when it comes to an expert audience, but this is slowly changing as more artists are entering into the market and the trends are changing,” she concluded.

