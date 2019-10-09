The Gate of Bahla considered one of the most prominent landmarks which gives aesthetic touch to the entrance of the wilayat. Bahla — known also as Bohla — embraces the most important tourist attractions in the Sultanate such as Bahla Castle, Heritage Market, Jabreen Castle as well as the archaeological site of Salut. The gate overlooks the entrance to the wilayat and is directly opposite to Bahla Castle. The gate, along with its unique design inspired by Omani heritage mixed with Arab engineering creativity, rises to 23 metres. It consists of four floors and service facilities such as restrooms, restaurant, museum, lounge for visitors and a reception hall.

PHOTO BY Said Al Shuaily