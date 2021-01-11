Insights into Royal Decrees 6/2021 and 7/2021

Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik’s issuance of Royal Decrees No 6/2021 and 7/2021 respond to the needs of the Sultanate over the coming stage and conform with the strategic Vision Oman 2040.

Royal Decree No 6/2021, which promulgates a new Basic Law of the State, focuses on the following points:

Setting a specific and stable mechanism for the transfer of power in the Sultanate.

Sets a mechanism for the appointment of a Crown Prince and outlines his duties, specializations and prerogatives.

Reaffirms the principle of ‘rule of the law’, the Independence of the Judiciary and Justice as basic pillars of rule in the country.

Underscores the State’s role in sponsoring citizens’ rights and liberties, notably:

Equality between men and women, child care, rights of the disabled and youth welfare.

Compulsory education until the end of the Basic Education stage; encouraging the setting up of universities, promoting scholarly research and sponsoring the talented and innovators.

The right to decent life, human dignity, safe and secure life, the inviolability of private life and that prisons as institutions of reform, should come under the supervision of the judiciary.

Protection of the heritage and considering its breach or trading in it a crime punishable by law.

The Basic Law also dedicated a full chapter to the Governance of State Institutions, the follow-up of government performance and the monitoring of the same through a committee that reports directly to His Majesty the Sultan. The committee shall be tasked with following up and assessing the performance of ministers, under-secretaries and officials of similar ranking. The role of the State’s Financial and Administrative Audit Institution shall be enhanced in this respect.

The basic law reiterates the importance of establishing a system for local administration. It also underscores the role of the Council of Oman and its contribution to the country’s comprehensive development. Accordingly, the Basic Law of the State dedicated a special chapter to the Council of Oman that included the most important provisions related to this Council and the specializations entrusted to it, including:

Endorsing or amending laws to be forwarded by the government, as well as proposals on draft laws, development plans and state budgets. It also sets standards for follow-up of the Majlis A’Shura.

As for the Council of Oman law, Royal Decree No 7/2021 has defined its prerogatives, conditions for its membership and all rights and duties of its members and other affairs of the Council. –ONA