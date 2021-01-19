Innovation building to be opened by mid-year

MUSCAT: The Ministry of Higher Education, Research and Innovation will inaugurate the Innovation Building, the main facility of the Innovation Complex in Muscat located near Sultan Qaboos University (SQU), in the middle of this year. The new facility is aimed at developing and encouraging innovation, activating links between the academic sector and the private sector and between various segments of the local and international community. It also seeks to provide a suitable and stimulating environment to researchers and entrepreneurs in addition to supporting the government’s economic diversification strategy. In a statement to ONA, Dr Saif bin Abdullah al Haddabi, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Higher Education, Research and Innovation, for Research and Innovation said that the execution work at the Innovation Building is nearing completion with 95 per cent of the facility completed. — ONA

