Inma appoints RSM Oman to provide accounting services to SMES

SME Development Fund (Inma) has signed an agreement with RSM Oman (George Mathew LLC) to provide accounting supports to the Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs) supported by them with financial facilities. In line with one of the Inma’s ‘Four Point Plan’, nurturing the SMEs is one of the key agenda for strengthening them by assisting them with their monthly accounting, reflecting their monthly performance.

The SME Development Fund (Inma), established in March 2014 and commenced operations in April 2014, is an OAPFD [now PAPP] initiative with the objective of developing entrepreneurship and financing Small & Medium Enterprises in the Sultanate.

Despite the presence of mega corporations and large multinationals, SMEs contribute to more than 50 per cent of the GDP in any developed countries. In Oman, given the emergence of a large pool of educated youth, the conditions are ripe to develop the SME sector to give a further push to GDP growth and employment generation. Inma so far have financed over 400 Small & Medium enterprises in the Sultanate, spanning across manufacturing, trading, services, catering to almost all kinds of business and supporting with the help of their flexible financial products which can be embraced by these SMEs, with ease.

George Mathew LLC, the member firm of RSM in Oman, has been operating in Oman since 1988, providing national, multinational and government clients with audit, tax, consulting and accounting services across the Sultanate of Oman for over 30 years. RSM is one of the largest audit, tax and consulting networks in the world and currently has 43,000 people in 810 offices in over 120 countries, with a combined global fee income of $5.74 billion.

George Mathew LLC is accredited with the Capital Market Authority of Oman which enables the firm to act as statutory auditors of public joint stock companies, investment funds, licensed companies operating in the securities market and insurance companies registered in the Sultanate of Oman.

