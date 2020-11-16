Initiative promises better life for the elderly

An agreement to ensure welfare of senior citizens was signed between Nizwa Hospital and Ihsan Association at Nizwa Hospital premises on Monday.

The signing ceremony took place under the auspices of Dr Khalifa bin Hamad al Shaqsi, Director of the Hospital.

The initiative aims to find out the health, psychological and social needs of the elderly in Al Dakhiliyah Governorate to provide them a better life. It will ensure a series of services facilitated by health institutions and voluntary associations that serve the elderly in the governorate.

Fawziah bint Khamis al Yarubi, Head of Health Education and Psychological Counselling Department at Nizwa Hospital, said: “This initiative is part of Nizwa Hospital’s community partnership and targets all segments of society in raising awareness about the needs of elderly.”

Prior to the launch of the initiative, teams of representatives of Nizwa Hospital and the Ihsan Society were formed to count the number of elderly who visit the health institutions in Al Dakhiliyah Governorate and to assess their health, psychological and social conditions.

AMAL AL RIYAMI

@amal29alriyami