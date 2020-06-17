Initial repatriation flight to the Philippines scheduled on June 20

MUSCAT: Filipinos wanting to go home back to their home country is now a near possibility as the Philippine Embassy in Muscat has released the initial flight schedule set for June 20, 2020.

The Embassy has been coordinating with relevant Omani and Philippine authorities to secure the necessary clearances for the flights.

In an advisory released on June 16, it said: “The Embassy is happy to announce that the initial flight scheduled to depart from Muscat International Airport on 20 June 2020 is in the final stages of preparation.”

To be part of the repatriation program, respondents were asked to submit their contact details on an online platform provided by the embassy.

“An airline representative (Oman Air) will be communicating directly through the provided contact details submitted by the respondents to the online platform to finalize booking procedures.”

The embassy has warned that respondents should “Strictly follow procedures and instructions as non-compliance may result in the forfeiture of the slot in favor of the next in line.”

“The Embassy assures that it shall continue to arrange for repatriation flights to the Philippines for Filipino nationals in Oman affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and who wish to be repatriated until airline and airport operations are normalized,” the advisory said.

The embassy also said that “Advisories shall be issued as details of the repatriation flights are finalized.”

For interested parties, the Embassy advised to closely monitor the embassy and POLO websites and Facebook page for official advisory updates regarding the repatriation program.