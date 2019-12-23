Information Ministry holds seminar on e-Media

MUSCAT: The Ministry of Information organised at Sultan Qaboos University (SQU) on Monday a seminar entitled (e-Media) under the patronage of Dr Abdulmunim bin Mansour al Hasani, Minister of Information. The seminar was held on the sidelines of the Family Media Forum themed (Our Media: A Renewed Commitment), which is organised by the Ministry of Information, in cooperation with the Public Authority for Radio and Television (PART) and SQU. The forum will kick off on Wednesday, at the SQU Cultural Centre.

This seminar included two themes. The first was entitled (e-Media in the Sultanate: Future Prospects). Two papers were presented as the first entitled (The Role of New Media in Shaping Awareness of Public Issues: Future View) was presented by Dr Obaid bin Said al Shaqsi, CEO of the Media Training Centre. The second paper entitled (The Government Communication Centre: A New Stage of Communication), was presented by Badr bin Abdullah al Hinai, Director-General of the Government Communication Centre. The first session was moderated by Abeer bint Ali al Mamari, Training Supervisor at the Media Department in SQU.

The second theme was (The Uses of New Media in Planning for Media Campaigns). Two papers were presented. The first paper entitled (Scientific Methods for Media Campaigns on Social Media) was presented by Dr Iman Mohammed Zahra, Assistant Professor at the Media Department. The second paper entitled (Media Marketing Campaigns: Omantel Experience) was presented by Ali bin Bukhait Kashoub, Senior Director of Marketing Communications at Omantel. The session was moderated by Abdullah bin Nasser al Saeedi from Muscat Media Group (Al Shabab Radio). The seminar was attended by Sayyid Numair bin Ali al Said, Director-General of Publications and Artistic Works at the Ministry of Information. — ONA