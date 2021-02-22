Information Minister to patronize over HM Hockey Cup final

Muscat: Assigned by His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik, Dr. Abdullah bin Nassir al-Harrasi, Minister of Information will patronize over the final match of His Majesty the Sultan’s Hockey Cup for 2020 on Monday, 1 March 2021, in the presence of HH Sayyid Theyazin bin Haitham al-Said, Minister of Culture, Sports and Youth.

The 50th edition of the cup saw the participation of 14 clubs, namely Al Nasr, Al Salam, Sohar, A’Seeb, Muscat, Salalah, Majees, Al Ittihad, Ahli Sidab, Quriyat, Al Bashayer, Nizwa, Bausher and Dhofar. -ONA