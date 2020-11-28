‘Infodemic’ risks jeopardising virus vaccines, says WHO

PARIS: As early as February, with the global pandemic spreading fast, the World Health Organization (WHO) issued a warning about an “infodemic”, a wave of fake news and misinformation about the deadly new disease on social media.

Now with hopes hanging on COVID-19 vaccines, the WHO and experts are warning those same phenomena may jeopardise roll-out of immunisation programmes meant to bring an end to the suffering. “The coronavirus disease is the first pandemic in history in which technology and social media are being used on a massive scale to keep people safe, informed, productive and connected,” the WHO said.

“At the same time, the technology we rely on to keep connected and informed is enabling and amplifying an infodemic that continues to undermine the global response and jeopardises measures to control the pandemic.”

More than 1.4 million people have died since the pandemic emerged in China late last year, but three developers are already applying for approval for their vaccines to be used as early as December.

Beyond logistics, though, governments must also contend with scepticism over vaccines developed with record speed at a time when social media has been both a tool for information and falsehood about the virus.

The WHO defined an ‘infodemic’ as an overabundance of information, both online and offline, including “deliberate attempts to disseminate wrong information”.

Last month, a study from Cornell University found that US President Donald Trump has been the world’s biggest driver of COVID-19 misinformation during the pandemic.

In April, Trump mused on the possibility of using disinfectants inside the body to cure the virus and also promoted unproven treatments. — AFP

