Inflation falls 0.73pc in Sultanate during June 2020

Muscat: The Sultanate’s Consumer Price Index (CPI)-based inflation declined by 0.73 per cent during June 2020 compared to the same month of 2019, according to the latest data released by the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI) on CPI.

According to the report, the inflation rate in June 2020 rose by 0.42 per cent compared to May 2020.

The food and non-alcoholic beverages group witnessed a price rise by 3.39 per cent; health by 0.98 per cent; education by 2.21 per cent, and restaurants and hotels by 0.88 per cent.

However, the prices of transport fell by 6.95 per cent; furnishings, household equipment, and routine household maintenance declined by 0.31 per cent; housing, water, electricity, gas, and other fuels dropped by 0.52 per cent; communication by 0.09 per cent; and miscellaneous goods and services by 1.62 per cent in June 2020 compared to the same month of 2019.

Meanwhile, among foods and non-alcoholic beverages category, a marked rise was witnessed in the price of fruit; vegetables; bread and cereals; fish and seafood; and meat by 4.78 per cent; 10.55 per cent; 0.27 per cent; 0.43 per cent and 1.62 per cent, respectively. However, the price of milk, cheese and eggs fell by 0.51 per cent.

Non-alcoholic beverages registered a price rise of 14.17 per cent while those of clothing and footwear declined by 1.13 per cent in June 2020 against the same period of 2019. –ONA