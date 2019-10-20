Industrial zones summit on Monday

MUSCAT: The two-day Oman Economic, Free and Industrial Zones Summit will kick off on Monday at Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre.

The event highlights the efforts of economic and free zones in economic diversification and their role in encouraging domestic and foreign investments.

The opening session of the summit will be held under the auspices of Dr Yahya bin Mahfoudh al Mantheri, Chairman of the State Council.

The summit, which is organised by the Public Authority for Investment Promotion and Export Development (Ithraa), will discuss several topics, most importantly the role of the economic, free and industrial zones in the Sultanate in promoting investment opportunities, their most important existing projects and introducing the competitive advantages in these areas.

The first day of the summit will discuss the strategic changes in regional trade and internal developments that make the Sultanate an ideal logistics hub for potential investors, while the second day will include field visits to the Special Economic Zone of Duqm, in addition to economic projects in Salalah. — ONA

