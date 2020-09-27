Indulge with this Chocolate Crunch Bar

CHOCOLATE GALORE

Asado at the Sheraton Oman has won several distinguished awards through the leadership of its current executive chef, Adil Shaikh. As the restaurant adapts to the new normal, they are bringing back some of the favourites that have put them on the map as one of the go-to destinations for memorable dining. Currently offering Gaucho Night every Thursday where they showcase some of the best barbecues inspired by the American cowboys, they are also relaunching Seafood Wednesday providing even better diversity in Oman’s culinary scene. To give you a taste of what they offer, Chef Adil is sharing four of their beloved dishes — something to surprise your family with when you have the time to cook them something extra-special.

INGREDIENTS:

CAKE

1 1/2 cup all-purpose flour

1 1/2 cups granulated sugar

3/4 cup processed cocoa powder sifted

1 tsp baking powder

1 tsp salt

1/4 cup vegetable oil

3/4 cup buttermilk room temperature

3/4 cup warm water

2 large eggs

2 tsp vanilla

Frosting

4 cups powdered sugar, sifted

1 cup unsalted butter, at room temperature

1/8 tsp salt

1/4 cup heavy whipping cream

2 tsps vanilla extract

1/3 cup unsweetened cocoa powder

PREPARATION METHOD

Preheat oven to 170°c, grease three 6 round baking pans and dust with cocoa powder. Line bottoms with parchment.

Place all dry ingredients into the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment. Stir gently to combine.

In a medium bowl whisk, all of the wet ingredients.

Add wet ingredients to dry and mix on medium for 2-3 mins. The batter will be very thin and runny.

Pour evenly into prepared pans. Use a kitchen scale for splitting the batter evenly amongst pans.

Bake the cakes for 30-35 minutes.

Cool 10 minutes in the pans then turn out onto a wire rack to cool completely.

In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment, mix all of the ingredients on low speed until it starts to come together

Beat on high speed for 4-5 minutes until frosting is fluffy, be sure to scrape down the bowl, to get everything incorporated.

Garnish with assorted berries.

ABOUT THE CHEF



CHEF ADIL SHAIKH

Executive Chef

Sheraton Hotel, Muscat

Adil Shaikh is currently the Executive Chef of Sheraton Oman Hotel located in Muscat. He has been associated with the hotel since its re-opening in 2016.

With an enriching career of over 15 years, he has successfully launched award-winning restaurants as an integral game changer in hospitality operations. Having won several prestigious recognitions and awards including Battle of the Chef Dubai and participated at several distinguished culinary platforms in the Middle East, he draws immense inspiration from the ever-evolving culinary world. His illustrious career spans across the Middle East & Asia in renowned Luxury, Business & Leisure Hotels & Resorts.

An avid foodie Adil is a strong advocate of ‘Go Local.’ He is committed to showcasing the flavours and tastes of lesser-known local ingredients, farm-fresh produce and regional cuisines. An astute, hands-on chef, Adil curates bespoke dining experiences that delves deep into authentic flavours, traditions and intricate nuances of each cuisine.

Off duty, you will spot him being an absolute foodie and exploring local cuisines of various cultures. On other days, he uses his kitchen as an interactive platform to celebrate the love for great food and memorable dining experiences that stand the test of time with his guests and loyal clientele.