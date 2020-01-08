Indigo to resume Kochi operations

MUSCAT, JAN 8 – India’s budget airline, Indigo, will resume its Kochi-Muscat operations next month.

An official at Indigo in Muscat told the Observer that the airline has started bookings on the sector for flights from February 16.

“For now, it will be a permanent daily service as before.”

With fares for initial days starting from RO 43, the direct flight will leave Muscat at 2.35 am to arrive in Kochi at 7.30 am.

It may be noted that Indigo suspended its Kochi operations from March 30, 2019, leaving a large drop in the number of seats offered on the seats as it coincided with school vacations and the collapse of Jet Airways.

The flights to Kozhikode from Muscat were stopped in November in 2018 and to Ahmedabad in February last year.

The return of Indigo operations to the Kerala sector from Muscat is expected to cater to a large number of the Indian community in Muscat, according to travel operators.

Currently, only Air India Express and Oman Air operate to Kochi, which SalamAir has been in negotiations with the Indian authorities for flights to Kochi.

“We are trying for the destinations in south India and Kochi is one of the stations we are aiming for,” a top airline official told the Observer.

