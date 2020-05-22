Indigo to operate repatriation flights from Muscat

The flights will be operated between Kerala and Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, and Saudi Arabia. IndiGo has been granted nearly half of the total 180 repatriation flights allotted to private airlines.”

The repatriation flights will include 10 from Muscat, 28 from Doha, 23 from Kuwait, and 36 flights from Saudi to Kerala.

According to the Indian Embassy sources, priority is given to medical emergency cases, pregnant women, workers in distress, senior citizens as well as to other Indian nationals who are stranded in difficult situations.

The cost of tickets will have to be borne by the passengers themselves and air tickets will be issued by the airline to shortlisted persons.

All passengers are required to confirm acceptance of all conditions of travel, including quarantine requirements in India as well as health requirements to board the flight.