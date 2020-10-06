Indigo announces flights to Indian cities

Muscat: India’s budget airline IndiGo has announced flights between India and Oman under the Air Bubble Agreement.

The agreement with Oman will be effective from October 1 until November 30.

The airline will start flights to Delhi, Chennai, Lucknow, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Kochi from Muscat on October 7.

The following categories of persons can fly on these flights: Any Indian national holding a valid residency permit can fly from India to Oman. Airlines must ensure the Indian nationals are eligible to enter Oman before the issue of ticket/ boarding pass to the Indian passenger.

Indian nationals stranded in Oman and all Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholders holding passports of Oman; Nationals of Oman (including diplomats) holding valid visas issued by an Indian Mission.

All operations are subject to strict adherence to the SOP issued by the civil aviation authorities and other COVID-19 related guidelines issued by the authorities from both sides. All arrival and departure passengers must comply and follow all procedures and regulations outlined and published by concerned authorities for a safe travel experience.