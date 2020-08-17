India’s NEET-JEE entrance exams as per schedule

The Supreme Court of India has rejected a petition that sought postponement of NEET and JEE entrance exams for professional colleges.

The petitioners demanded that the exams be postponed in the wake of the pandemic.

Justice Arun Mishra, while rejecting the petitions said education must be opened up and added Covid may continue for a year more. Are you going to wait for another year?

Do you know what is the loss to the country and peril to the students, Justice Mishra said.

The plea, filed by 11 students belonging to 11 states, said that the authorities be directed to conduct these exams only after the normalcy is restored. As per the public notices issued by the NTA, JEE (Main) April 2020 is scheduled from September 1-6, while NEET UG 2020 exam is scheduled for September 13.

The plea, filed through advocate Alakh Alok Srivastava, had also sought a direction to the authorities to increase the number of examination centres for these exams. “Conducting the aforesaid examination across India at such perilous time, is nothing else but putting lives of lakhs of young students (including petitioners herein) at utmost risk and danger of disease and death.

The best recourse at this stage can be to wait for some more time, let Covid-19 crisis subside and then only conduct these exams, in order to save lives of the students and their parents,” the plea said.