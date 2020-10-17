Local Main 

India’s Covid-19 infections rise to 7.43 million

Oman Observer

India’s cumulative tally of coronavirus infections stood at 7.43 million on Saturday, having risen by 62,212 in the last 24 hours, health ministry data showed.

But the number of active infections slipped below 800,000 for the first time in 1.5 months, which the ministry called a significant achievement.

India has recorded the world’s second-largest number of cases after the United States and worries have been high that there may be further spikes during the ongoing festival season. Reuters

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232. https://www.omanobserver.om/ is now on Telegram. Join our channel https://t.me/OmanObserverNews in your Telegram and stay updated

observer has 8290 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

Finnish envoys visit Finland Oman School, GUtech campus

Oman Observer Comments Off on Finnish envoys visit Finland Oman School, GUtech campus

Ways to prevent genetic diseases discussed at SQH

Kaushalendra Singh Comments Off on Ways to prevent genetic diseases discussed at SQH

Muscat Airport grand opening on November 11

Oman Observer Comments Off on Muscat Airport grand opening on November 11