CORONAVIRUS Main World 

India’s coronavirus infections rise to 6.76 million

Oman Observer

India’s tally of coronavirus infections stood at 6.76 million on Wednesday, rising by 72,049 cases in the last 24 hours, health ministry data showed, while the death toll was up 986 at 104,555.

India’s death toll from the virus rose past 100,000 on Saturday, making it the third country to reach that bleak milestone after the United States and Brazil, and its epidemic shows no sign of abating.

Last week, India eased curbs further, permitting its states to open schools and movie theatres. Reuters

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232. https://www.omanobserver.om/ is now on Telegram. Join our channel https://t.me/OmanObserverNews in your Telegram and stay updated

observer has 8158 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

Madayn signs agreement for Oman Nano City in Sur

Oman Observer Comments Off on Madayn signs agreement for Oman Nano City in Sur

South Korea in a swoon

Oman Observer Comments Off on South Korea in a swoon

Ownership of over 1,000 property titles transferred from foreigners

Oman Observer Comments Off on Ownership of over 1,000 property titles transferred from foreigners