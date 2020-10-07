India’s coronavirus infections rise to 6.76 million

India’s tally of coronavirus infections stood at 6.76 million on Wednesday, rising by 72,049 cases in the last 24 hours, health ministry data showed, while the death toll was up 986 at 104,555.

India’s death toll from the virus rose past 100,000 on Saturday, making it the third country to reach that bleak milestone after the United States and Brazil, and its epidemic shows no sign of abating.

Last week, India eased curbs further, permitting its states to open schools and movie theatres. Reuters