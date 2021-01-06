Indian varsity to release book on Sultan Qaboos

An Arabic anthology on the late His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said, features various facets of the legendary leader, will be launched in the Indian state of Kerala on Friday.

The collection, which comprises extracts from books, newspaper and magazine reports, are compiled by two Arabic linguists of Kerala’s Calicut University and will be dedicated to the late Sultan legacy on his first death anniversary.

Over the past year, the Department of Arabic Language at the University has been collecting data pertaining to the HM after he left for heavenly abode on January 10, 2020. They translated the various articles appeared on Indian and other foreign media into Arabic and compiled them into a book.

“This book is a befitting tribute to a personality that lived for the nation and loved his people and set an example with his life how a leader should be,” said KV Mohammed Riyas, Arabic teacher at Calicut University who, along with KK Zainul Abid, Arabic lecturer at the Meenchanda Government Arts College prepared the book.

KT Jaleel, Minister for Higher Education, Welfare of Minorities, Waqf and Hajj of Kerala, has written the preface to the book while Professor AB Moideen Kutty, Chairman, Minority Welfare Department has edited the book.

Dr P Mohammed Ali will receive the first copy of the book from Dr KT Jaleel amid a gathering of intellects, politicians and diplomats at the Le Meriden Hotel Kochi. “It gives me immense pleasure to be a part of such a distinguished initiative of an Arabic book on the late His Majesty Sultan Qaboos,” said Dr P Mohammed Ali.

The first Indian book on His Majesty in Malayalam was launched in 2010 with Dr Ali’s efforts and was launched by Abdullah bin Naser al Rahbi, who is now Oman’s ambassador to Egypt. “Letting various generations know about the life and mission of the late His Majesty, on the first anniversary of mourning, would be a great, fulfilling deed,” said Dr P Mohammed Ali.

A seminar on Oman-India relations will be held as part of the book launch where experts will brainstorm various ways on catapulting the bilateral relations that are more than 5,000 years old.

