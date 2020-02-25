Indian tariffs probably the world’s highest, says Trump

NEW DELHI: US President Donald Trump on Tuesday criticised India for its high tariffs, but held out hopes of a trade deal by the end of the year.

Trump, who held talks with Indian leaders during a two-day visit, said the US wanted to be treated fairly and given reciprocal access to its market.

“India is probably the highest tariff nation in the world,” he said. Ahead of his trip, negotiators from the two countries tried to close differences on tariffs, price controls on medical devices and access to dairy and poultry markets.

“If the deal happens with India it will be at the end of this year and if it doesn’t happen then we will do something else,” Trump said.

Meanwhile, US first lady Melania Trump joined a happiness class at a school in New Delhi on Tuesday while her husband, President Donald Trump, was holding talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Indian capital.

The state government for New Delhi introduced a happiness curriculum in all its state-run schools in July 2018.

The curriculum focuses on meditation, moral teachings, mental exercises and activities like story-telling and art, as well as talks on patriotism, with the aim of teaching students to be good human beings.

Melania Trump visited a government-run school for girls in south Delhi.

Clad in a flowing white dress with floral prints, Melania sat through a session of interactive story-telling on a tiny green chair in a classroom and chatted with teachers and school pupils as they drew and painted. She watched performances of folk dance and yoga.

In brief remarks to the students, Melania said she was inspired by the programme. “I cannot think of a better way for all of us to star tour day,” she said.

The 45-minute happiness period is held in Delhi government schools each day and begins with a five-minute meditation session for the children followed by activities.

The curriculum has been developed with input from experienced educators and the programme was launched by the Dalai Lama, the spiritual head of Tibetan Buddhism.

Melania also talked about a programme she supports in schools in the United States which focuses on the dangers of drug abuse, while promoting online safety and the overall well being of children.

“Great day for our teachers, students and Delhiites,” Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal posted on Twitter. — Agencies

Related