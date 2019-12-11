Indian Schools board elections on January 11

MUSCAT, DEC 11 – Elections to the Board of Directors of the Indian Schools will be held on January 11, according to the Election Commission.

As many as 23 people had collected papers to submit their nomination while only 16 have given nomination to the 5 directors’ posts reserved for parents which will be finalised after the date of withdrawal on December 25.

“We received 16 nominations to 5 posts for which elections will be held on January 11,” said Dr Satish Nambiar, Election Commission, adding that 13 new faces are contesting while 3 existing board members are seeking their trust this time.

The election commission categorically said that there is a close monitoring of the social media if the platform is misused to tarnish the image of other contestant which will lead to disqualifying the perpetrator.

“One social media campaign is allowed for each candidate, however, social media or verbal attack or insult whatsoever on other contestants is a zero tolerance issue and strict action will be initiated against such candidates,” Dr Nambiar added. This is the 5th general election after the articles, rules and regulations for the Indian School election system came in to force in 2010. As per the bylaws approved by Oman’s Ministry of Education, parents can nominate themselves to the election commission.

The final list of the candidates will be published on December 26 after the date of withdrawal.

Besides Dr Sathish Nambiar, Babu Rajendran, Shakeel K M and Divesh Loomba were also present at the press briefing.

